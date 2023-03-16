Caledonia eighth and ninth grade girls’ basketball teams will be playing March 25-26 in the Region 1 championship at Rochester Community and Technical Center as the first stage of the 31st Annual Pacesetter Minnesota Youth Basketball State Championships.
The Caledonia eighth grade team will play Saturday, and the ninth grade team Sunday.
Region 3 will also be held March 25-26 in Redwood Falls. Regions 5 in Paynesville and Region 7 in Grand Rapids/MIB will be held on April 1-2; Regions 4 at Moose Lake-Willow River schools and Region 6 at Alexandria on April 15-16, and Region 2 in Lake Crystal and Region 8 in Bemidji on April 22-23.
All teams in each grade/gender group will play 3-4 games in one day to compete for the eight region championships. Champions advance to the 8-region Pacesetter Minnesota Youth Basketball State Championships in St. Cloud in June. Minnesota state champions and runners-up are invited to represent Minnesota in the 8-team Pacesetter Great Five-State Championships at the Target Center in Minneapolis, where all teams are guaranteed to play at least one game on the main Target Center floor. Top teams from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and North Dakota compete in this 5-state tournament, which is held in cooperation with the Minnesota Lynx and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Pacesetter Sports, a Minnesota company that also publishes Minnesota Basketball News, has conducted this statewide youth basketball tournament system since 1993. Over 500 teams compete annually.
All regions are open to all Minnesota school/community teams in grades 4-9. Registration and further information: www.pacesettersports.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.