The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is now accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program for fall 2020 projects. This program aims to increase residential habitat for at-risk pollinators across the state by providing residents with workshops, free planting guides, and opportunities to apply for reimbursement for gardening projects. The new application period opens today and will remain open through June 2, 2020.
BWSR and its program partner Blue Thumb: Planting for Clean Water conducted an initial application period for spring 2020 projects that yielded more than 5,000 applications. Notifications about funding decisions will be sent to spring project applicants later this week. Those who applied for spring project funding but did not receive funding will be automatically considered for the second application period.
Anyone who lives in Minnesota and has an area for outdoor planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $350 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards. Awardees provide a 25% match. This match can be in the form of purchasing materials, hiring contractors or as in-kind time spent planting or maintaining plants. All recipients will attend a workshop or view the program’s introductory webinar.
“This program empowers Minnesota residents to make a difference for pollinators in their own living spaces,” BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke said. “Lawns to Legumes offers options for Minnesotans to put conservation on the ground in a way that works for residential properties. A project as small as 10 square feet can provide valuable food sources and habitat for pollinators.”
Apply online at Blue Thumb’s website. For more information on Lawns to Legumes, see BWSR’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.