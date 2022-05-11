Brian Swedberg is pleased to announce that he will be a candidate for Houston County Sheriff in this year’s election.
Brian has been working for the Houston Sheriff’s Office for thirty-one years. During those years, he has progressively been promoted.
He started his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a Dispatcher and Jailer, then promoted to Deputy, then promoted to Patrol and Civil Lieutenant.
In 2018, Sheriff Inglett promoted Swedberg to Chief Deputy, second in command. During the past 5 years, Swedberg has continued his education and has received the Minnesota’s Director in Emergency Management certificate. Swedberg also had the role of interim Emergency Manager and Jail Administrator until the positions were both filled.
Brian Swedberg is the only one at the Sheriff’s Office that has training and experience in all areas of the Sheriff’s Office: Jail, Dispatch, Criminal, Civil, Traffic and administration.
He has also worked as a law enforcement officer for the Cities of Spring Grove, Caledonia and Rushford.
Brian Swedberg is a longtime resident of Houston County and grew up in La Crescent. He and his family currently live in La Crescent.
Swedberg is seeking the position because he feels the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and residents would benefit from his experience and leadership. He would promote accountability, transparency, and be pro-active to all citizens of Houston County.
Brian Swedberg has the necessary education, training and experience to be the next Houston County Sheriff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.