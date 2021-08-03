COVID may have stopped many special events in the last year, but it didn’t halt progress toward the International Owl Center’s future facility. During the pandemic the Center purchased the last property needed for its future building site, held a Design Concept Contest to generate ideas for the future facility, and began removing a second house on the building site.
Now they are able to hold their capital fundraising event again: the Breakfast with the Owls.
The Breakfast includes a locally-sourced artisan meal, a short program about the Center’s progress and future plans, and a fun, live auction featuring everything from gustatory pleasures to an owl banding experience to art.
The Breakfast will be held Saturday, August 14 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, and the cost is $75/person. Pre-registration is required, and each participant gets to choose a piece of artwork from the international children’s owl art contest to take home.
International Owl Awareness Day is officially August 4, but the Owl Center will be celebrating on Sunday, August 15. Events include free online webinars by Milan Ružić from Serbia and Dr. Beth Mott from Australia (pre-register to get the links to watch online, or view the webinars with paid admission at the Owl Center).
Dr. Glenn Proudfoot will give a presentation about Saw-whet Owls in-person at the Owl Center. You can also buy this year’s Awareness Day shirt featuring the owls of Serbia at the Center or in the Owl Center’s online web shop.
Both Saturday and Sunday there will be a large exhibition of the very popular international children’s owl art at the Houston Elementary School.
Visitors can purchase art to take home, including some exceptionally nice matted Russian artwork that was on display at the Museum of Russian Art last year. Boxes of blank greeting cards featuring 20 pieces of this year’s art will also be for sale.
Find more information, get registered, and/or buy a shirt or cards at www.InternationalOwlCenter.org.
