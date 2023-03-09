Caledonia, Houston, Rushford-Peterson, and Spring Grove participated in February’s BCC Industry Tour to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona. 28 students toured HVMHC on February 8 and heard from 10 professionals. Careers presented were in the areas of Finance, Substance Use Disorders, Residential Services, Outpatient Therapy, Support Staff, HR, Community Based & Adult Services, Care Coordination, and Children’s Therapeutic Services and Supports. Students were asked what the best part of the day was.
Dream Job Events a Success!
Caledonia, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, and Spring Grove schools had 357 students participate in Dream Job Events at Mabel-Canton High School and Rushford-Peterson High School on February 1 and February 17, respectively. Local professionals shared about their job, their career journey, and took questions from the audience. Students in grades 9-12 selected from nearly 30 different career fields, listening to three topics of their choosing. A big THANK YOU goes to the 41 professionals who volunteered their time to present to BCC students.
Youth Skills Training Program for Advanced Manufacturing and Healthcare in Bluff Country Collaborative Healthcare and Advanced Manufacturing are among the top industries in Southeast Minnesota. We are happy to announce the beginning of a Youth Skills Training program, through the Department of Labor and Industry. This program is for young people ages 16 and 17. BCC will be focusing on industries of healthcare and advanced manufacturing and begins July 1, 2023. The program has three requirements for participating students:
Industry-related classroom instruction for high school credit
Safe and meaningful paid work experiences
Receive an industry credential
Thank you to our Employer Partners: Fastenal, Good Shepherd Lutheran Services, Harmony Enterprises, and LaX Fabricating!
Upcoming Events
March 16 - Union Reps Panel @ Caledonia
March 16 - MSCS Trade and Technology Day
April 12 - BCC Monthly Tour @ Kwik Trip. Sign up opens March 13.
April 21 - Rushford Peterson Valley Career Exploration Day
