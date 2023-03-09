Learning From the Experts

Caledonia, Houston, Rushford-Peterson, and Spring Grove participated in February’s BCC Industry Tour to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona. 28 students toured HVMHC on February 8 and heard from 10 professionals. Careers presented were in the areas of Finance, Substance Use Disorders, Residential Services, Outpatient Therapy, Support Staff, HR, Community Based & Adult Services, Care Coordination, and Children’s Therapeutic Services and Supports. Students were asked what the best part of the day was.

