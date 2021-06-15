The Caledonia Community has been extremely supportive of the blood drives held in our area. The last two years, the bloodmobiles in Caledonia have exceeded the goal set by the Red Cross. 

This is amazing, but sadly some donors are no longer eligible due to a variety of health reasons. This creates a need to find some first-time donors.

If you have ever considered or thought about becoming a blood donor, but just haven’t made the decision yet, check out the video about first time blood donors on the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce website. The short amount of time that it takes to donate a unit of blood, can mean a life-time to a patient.

For questions or to make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call Judy at 507-951-7453. 

Blood drives will be held on these days:

July 7, Caledonia Four Seasons Community Center, noon to 6 p.m.

July 8, Spring Grove American Legion, 1 to 7 p.m.

July 19, La Crescent Methodist Church, noon to 6 p.m.

July 27, Houston St. Mary’s Church, 1 to 7 p.m.

July 28, Mabel American Legion, noon to 6 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments