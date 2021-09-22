By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Players of all ages have enjoyed many games of bingo at the Houston County Fair and it’s all for a great cause.
The Thursday through Sunday activity is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah. Proceeds from the activity are donated to Freedom Honor Flight – to fly our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.
Last year there was no county fair, or bingo, due to COVID.
This year’s bingo activity brought in proceeds in the amount of $1,908.24 for the Honor Flight, reported Gordon Espelien and Gary Buxengard, gambling manager and assistant gambling manager of the Spring Grove Legion, who has a state gambling license for it. Also included in the amount are funds from food sales and outright donations.
To make it affordable for everyone, especially senior citizens and kids, the cost was two bingo cards for twenty-five cents. Half that amount is paid out in prizes and the other half is donated to Freedom Honor Flight.
This year 26,902 bingo cards were sold during the four-day event, compared to 36,360 cards sold in 2019.
In 2009, the Houston County Council of the American Legion began operating bingo at the county fair in the same building that several organizations had used over the years for the activity. The profit that first year of Legion operation amounted to $1,206.55.
Over the eleven years of Legion operation, there has been a total of 480,252 cards sold and donation to Honor Flight has amounted to $20,441.24.
Out of the money raised, $100 goes to the county fair for rent of the building, $100 is given for flowers at the Houston County Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse grounds, and $146.89 state tax is taken out for operating the game.
Gordon and Gary express thanks to all the volunteers who worked at the fair, as well as the bingo players who participated to raise funds for the Honor Flight. What a great effort to honor our nation’s veterans!
