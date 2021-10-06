By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Bluff View Farm, located in Butterfield Valley, Hokah Township, has been in the Beranek name for the past four generations and received Century Farm recognition at the Houston County Fair on August 19.
Each year the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming. Century Farm families receive a commemorative outdoor sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Governor of Minnesota. The county presentation was made by Christopher and Jane Bjerke of Farm Bureau Financial Services, Caledonia.
The Century Farm Program was created in 1976 to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. There have been nearly 11,000 farms recognized as Century Farms and nearly 450 sesquicentennial farms since they began being recognized in 2008.
History of the farm started with Albert and Frances Beranek, who immigrated from Bohemia and landed in Chicago. Unfortunately, they were affected by the great Chicago fire, which took them to Hokah, Minnesota to purchase what is now Bluff View Farm in 1887.
They farmed there until their two sons Rudolph (Rudy) Beranek and Peter (Marie) Beranek bought it in 1938. The farm has mainly been a corn and alfalfa farm with Brown Swiss cattle. Peter and Marie Beranek had one son, Paul. When Peter was injured in a farming accident, 18-year-old Paul took over the farm with Rudy.
Paul married Marilyn Hansen and they had three daughters, Sandy, Linda and Tammy. The farm introduced Holsteins into the herd with Paul’s wife Marilyn coming from a Holstein farm.
Paul purchased the farm in 1981 and his children followed in his tradition, being very active in 4-H and showing Brown Swiss cattle. Paul’s daughter Linda purchased the farm in 2005.
Linda introduced Black Angus beef cattle to the farm, that is currently 216 acres.
Members of the family are very proud to still call Bluff View Farm HOME. Paul’s grandchildren lovingly call it “Grandpa Farm.” Paul’s granddaughters Maya and Ella Reichenbacher are third generation 4-H members and continue to show Brown Swiss cattle with their Aunt Linda at the Houston County Fair.
