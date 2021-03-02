Submitted
The Arc Minnesota Southeast Region
What is a DSP? Direct Support Professional. Some other titles you may be more familiar with are…nurse, job coach, family care provider, personal assistant, personal care assistant, and habilitation specialist.
DSPs assist people with daily living and work activity. Depending on an individual’s needs, some of the duties that DSPs might do are chef, housekeeper, secretary, beautician, laundry worker, banker, chauffeur, personal shopper, first aid administrator, medication administrator, physical therapist, occupational therapist, music therapist, art therapist, dietitian, teacher, and job coach.
Joe Horihan has been working as a DSP for 17 years and has loved his job. Joe works morning, afternoon, evening and overnight shifts every week. Joe tells us that he goes to work with an open mind, a positive attitude, and high enthusiasm for the day ahead.
To start his shift he assesses and gets a feel of where everyone is at. Then he gets a report from the staff leaving and connects with the folks he works for.
Joe gathers information about what happened during the day, what activities or appointments are planned for the day and what else the folks he works for want to do that evening. Joe then writes up what he refers to as “our action plan for the day”.
That plan may include activities such as, appointments, going on walks, visiting with friends, completing physical therapy exercises, meal prep and cooking, going for drives in the community, medications, playing board or online games such as Yahtzee and Wheel of Fortune and assisting with evening/PM cares.
Joe tells us that his favorite part of the job is helping the folks he works for be their best selves. He also likes accomplishing good things while building positive relationships with the folks he works for.
Joe reports that his co workers are an amazing support team; they all work together as a family and build each other up. Joe also tells us that the community is a critical piece of that family and is a huge support.
When they go for a walk or a drives in the community, folks are very accepting and helpful to the folks he works for. Joe wants everyone to know that he loves his work family, and his Direct Support Professional job. Joe wants to do this job for many years to come.
Joe has told us repeatedly that he loves his job and would not change a thing. However, there is something that he wants everyone to know: the DSP shortage is hard on the staff he works with and folks he works for.
It is extremely hard to recruit and retain good DSPs, even with the fact that all training is provided and paid for. To be a great DSP all a person needs to bring is a caring heart, enthusiasm to learn, and willingness to use their abilities to help folks.
Being a DSP is more than a job, more than making money: it is relationships, positive energy, opportunities to grow, and it is living life and working with friends and extended family and getting paid to do it.
It is a truly an amazing opportunity for a person to make a living while helping to impact lives and make memories along the way.
We are in a DSP crisis. The University of Minnesota Institute on Community Integration Impact magazine states; “…the reality is that significant challenges remain in finding, keeping and training DSPs who support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Often labeled a “crisis” this label has plagued this industry since the start of community services. A 30-year crisis is not a crisis; it is a systematic and pervasive failure in the long-term services and supports system in the United States that has created a public health “crisis”.
Impact Magazine also reported one of the contributing factors to DSP shortage is high turnover.
The Minnesota state average turnover rate for DSPs in 2018 was 46%. One cause is low wages. The national average wage for DSPs is $11.76 hour (NCL, 2018).
How do we fight the shortage? Please spread the word: irect Support Professionals are valuable, professional, hardworking, caring individuals and love their jobs.
Direct Support Professionals deserve recognition for the career path that they have chosen to support persons with disabilities to reach their personal goals.
Direct Support Professionals are critical care professionals who deserve a living wage to provide safe, person-centered, and quality care to the people they serve.
