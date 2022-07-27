As the apples on your trees continue to grow there are numerous factors that we need to consider. The apple maggot (Rhagoletis pomonella) is the most important insect pest to Minnesota grown apples and typically starts to become active in July. Heavily infested apples are distorted, inedible and will have limited use. There are control options available for all sizes of growers and hobbyists.

To understand control options and infestation we must first understand the life cycle of the apple maggot. Adult apple maggots begin to emerge from the soil starting around July first (depending on the weather) and will continue through September. Adult flies leave to feed in bushy areas, then return to lay their eggs under the skin of the apples. Once the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the apple for three to four weeks. The dropping of the apple to the ground signifies to the larvae to leave the apple for the soil where they will pupate and overwinter.

