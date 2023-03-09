In the recent weeks I was told by someone at my "current" work place that I changed him, that he is not the same person he was before he knew me and that he would not want to go back to being that person. He didn't even know, or like who he was 'back then."
While this was a very nice compliment that uplifted me on a day I was down, it awoke me to a realization, of the influence we can all have each other. It also reminded me of a story from my "younger" days. It is a story I have shared over the years with many of you--Many others I may have not. It is a story I often revisit in my mind, particularly in down times and on my not so good days.
As with everything I share...I hope my readers are affected in some way. Their day is perhaps a little brighter and they find just a tiny bit more hope for tomorrow. Perhaps their bad tears are turned to good ones and they are changed, as the very young....and the very precious, persons in this story changed me.
Angels in Waiting
At regular intervals throughout my childhood years I was an outpatient at Gillette Hospital in St. Paul Minnesota. From my earlier visits there, I seem to have vague recollections of the facility being referred to as a "hospital for crippled children." I didn't like that. In fact, I have yet to discover terminology for persons with varying situations that I do like.
What I certainly do know is that all persons lives and situations vary. What I have further discovered is that this very fact blesses us all with wondrous capacity to teach and give to one another as we add mastery to one another's journey. Varied and scattered remain the memories that I still hold on to from those trips from Caledonia to the twin cities as a child to visit Gillette.
Of course their were the convivial elements, the travels up the previous afternoon, repeatedly asking my father "how many more miles?,' the delicious Sunday dinner which awaited us, cooked by my paternal grandmother, and spending the night with my same age cousin at my aunt and uncle's house. Then, I remember leaving their house the next morning to go to this...."hospital for crippled children."
Regardless of what the place was referred to than or what it is called now, my memories of going there are dispersed intermittently within those of my childhood as a whole. Similar to what some adults may remember about elementary school, a park they frequently played at as a child or their grandmother's house that was a second home. It was not the whole of my childhood, but a significant part.
It was here that my parents were taught various therapeutic techniques to assist me, though the place and those days...do carry continued purpose in my life.
I do remember the room we went to where I donned a hospital gown, which I wore for the duration of the day, blue and white striped with a belt tied in front. I recall, vaguely, the doctors and the examination rooms. I walked across those rooms under the observation of many doctors, barefoot, then with shoes on.
My more prominent memories took place in the facility's waiting room. This was, in its own way, a special day. I was eighteen. the age when kids were typically dismissed from Gillette. It was to be my last visit. My attitude, however, did not even resemble "special." I was eighteen and I didn't want to be there.
Books, toys, wheel chairs, walkers, crutches, kids, parents and benches. How many hours had been spent in that very room? Waiting to see another doctor or visit another therapist. What were my friends doing back home? It was a parent-teacher conference day, so there was no school. Were they driving by the boys' houses? Huh! There was not even a boy my age here to talk to.
Why was I here today? What else was left for my parents to learn? and to what purpose.
To old for the books and the toys, I put my crutch on my arm and began to wander aimlessly around. On my way back, taking a seat with my parents, my eyes happened to meet those of a lovely white haired woman, seated by a beautiful little girl with long dark brown hair and radiant brown eyes.
Every feature of her face exuded joy. She sat in a wheel chair and had braces on her forearms and legs. Absorbed with the beauty of the child, it was a moment before I realized that the woman at her side was speaking to me. "I do hope one day that my granddaughter can walk like you do."
I turned my gaze to the woman and momentarily recalled my own struggle learning how to walk, my first independent steps. My eyes went back to the child whose hands were struggling with a wooden jig saw puzzle. The seat on the opposite side of the child was vacant, so I sat down. Her unsteady hand presented mine with a piece of the puzzle. My faltering hand put the piece in its place. She handed me her doll to hold and smiled.
Her grandmother smiled and I smiled back. Suddenly, I realized why I was there that day. I was there to bring hope to a grandmother, to bring joy to a child whose name I would never even know. Well, at eighteen, that is what I thought, but, many years later, as I reflected upon this story I concluded that, while I may have given some component of joy to that child and hope to her grandmother, it was them, in a much more profound and lasting way, that were there for me.
On many days, through many struggles, I remember the hope which shone in that grandmother's eyes and the joy in the child face. If this had taken place in my world today, perhaps I'd have asked for an email address or a facebook name. But, maybe the brief encounter was all that was needed...all that was meant to be.
My worldly eyes saw a grandmother with her granddaughter on that long ago day in that waiting room. Years later my spiritual vision has come to know that they were two "angels in waiting," waiting for me.
