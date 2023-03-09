In the recent weeks I was told by someone at my "current" work place that I changed him, that he is not the same person he was before he knew me and that he would not want to go back to being that person. He didn't even know, or like who he was 'back then."

While this was a very nice compliment that uplifted me on a day I was down, it awoke me to a realization, of the influence we can all have each other. It also reminded me of a story from my "younger" days. It is a story I have shared over the years with many of you--Many others I may have not. It is a story I often revisit in my mind, particularly in down times and on my not so good days.

