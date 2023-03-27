2023 Little Miss Squirt candidates

Say hello to your 2023 Little Miss Squirt candidates.
2023 Little Miss Squirt - Hayven Diersen

Hayven Diersen is crowned 2023 Little Miss Squirt.
2023 Dairy Princess - Chloe Jane Bulman

Chloe Jane Bulman crowned 2023 Dairy Princess.
2023 Dairy princess & little miss squirt

Dairy Princess winner and alternates pose alongside 2023 Little Miss Squirt and ambassadors

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments