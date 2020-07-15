Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Relay For Life of Houston County will now be held virtually on Saturday, August 1.
Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Hosting the local Relay For Life event online allows everyone -- including cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers -- to safely join with others to celebrate, remember, and fight back.
“With our local Relay For Life and other events that fuel the American Cancer Society’s mission essentially grounded due to COVID-19, the fight against cancer is at risk,” said Ashley Hull, ACS staff member and Ruth Berns, ACS Volunteer. “But it’s a fight that can’t be cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled. Cancer won’t stop. So neither can we.”
The Relay For Life of Houston County joins several other Relays across the country and Minnesota are holding a portion of their event virtually.
All of these Relay events will participate in fundraising and team recruitment activities leading up to August 1.
Then, on August 1, participants will “gather” on their event Facebook page for survivor celebrations, sponsor recognition, and the ceremonies typically held at Relay events.
A statewide Relay For Life event will also be held on Facebook (facebook.com/AmericanCancerSocietyMN) on August 1.
During this challenging time, patients, survivors, and their caregivers are turning to the American Cancer Society for information, resources, and support.
Funds raised through Relay For Life help the American Cancer Society continue programs that are critical for cancer patients now, and in the future.
That includes being available day or night at 1-800-227-2345 and the “COVID-19 and Cancer” resources at cancer.org/coronavirus.
Join the fight against cancer from home Be a part of the virtual Relay For Life of Houston County. Sign up today at RelayForLife.org/houstoncountymn.
Visit the Houston County Relay for Life Facebook page for our local information. The Facebook page includes stories of local cancer survivors, information on the virtual luminary ceremony, and recognition of local sponsors and teams. You are invited to purchase luminaries for survivors of cancer and those who have lost their battle with cancer.
“Cancer patients are counting on the American Cancer Society more than ever before. We simply can’t let cancer gain any ground. Join our local Relay to support the American Cancer Society and help save the fight against cancer,” said Hull and Berns.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to cancer.org.
