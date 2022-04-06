A FREE community Easter event will be held on Sunday, April 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran  School gym on Pine St. in Caledonia, Minnesota. 

Young children, fourth grade and under, accompanied by an adult, will enjoy games, crafts, activities, prizes and be entertained by the fantastic Balloon Artist, Kevin! 

At 11:30 a.m., there will be also be a giant Easter Egg Hunt. The young children in your life will not want to miss this! Everyone is welcome!

