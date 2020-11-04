By Al Batt
For the Birds
Echoes from Loafers’ Club
What has four legs, a tail and meows?
A cat?
Oh, you’ve heard it before?
The cafe chronicles
Back when I could still spit in the palm of my hand before an official handshake, a cafe owner told me there were two things he never washed. One was his grill. I didn’t ask what the other was. His hamburgers were the best I’ve ever eaten anywhere and my favorite grease delivery system. He told me his secret was the grill. When I ate a burger there, I was eating the history of burgers.
The clinic chronicles
I emerged from my secret lair long enough to visit a big clinic for my six-month checkup. They run me up on a hoist to rotate my tires and change my oil.
It was a Monday morning when I answered questions while they took my temperature (they gave it back) just to be allowed entrance. That’s the password of the COVID-19 times. I grabbed an orange sticker reading “Monday.” Being a big dummy, I slapped it on my shirt — upside down. I believe my shirt was right-side-up, but I’m uncertain. It’s OK to look like an idiot when you are an idiot.
The blood lab’s giant waiting room was so crammed full of ailing people that many patients stood in the hallway. At that moment, we directed all acrimony at cancer. Many of those battling cancer looked as if their lives needed a backspace key. I wished I had the power to give them one. Without it, they chewed their fingernails to their wristwatches as they waited to talk to doctors with more titles than HBO.
As I hustled from one appointment to another, my shoes squeaked. I’m not sure why. They weren’t moist. Maybe the floor had just been waxed? Folks might have thought my old shoes were new. I walked for a week and a day. I typically encounter patients I know there, but I’ve learned I’m not good at recognizing people wearing masks. I did recognize a friend who said, “I don’t know who anybody is anymore.” And we both smiled, I think.
The mailbag
John Beal of Medford wrote, “Al, You mentioned skunk in your ‘things to note in nature.’ Reminds me of a story about my Uncle Clarence in Milan, MN. He heated his home with wood. After throwing wood into the basement he forgot to put the window back in. He ended up with a skunk in his basement.
A neighbor told him, ‘No problem, just put a plank down to him and he will crawl back out.’ The next morning he went to check and now he had two skunks in his basement. I do not recall him saying how he got rid of them.”
Nature notes
A caller told me that raccoons were running wild. No surprise there. They are wild. Even mice run wild. Squirrels rustling in dead leaves can sound like buffalo, proving our imaginations can run wild, too.
State Farm Insurance produces an annual report on car crashes involving animals. From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 there were an estimated 1.5 million deer claims and 1.9 million animal-collision claims industrywide. U.S. drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of hitting an animal.
Wisconsin was No. 6 (1 in 57), Iowa No. 7 (1 in 58) and Minnesota No. 9 (1 in 64). Chances increase during October, November and December, the mating season for deer. You’re least likely to hit an animal in Hawaii (1 in 649), Nevada and California.
Naturally
A skein of geese was stirring. I saw gulls — ring-billed and Franklin’s. It was a Franklin’s gull, not Ben Franklin, that said “Kek, kek!” Birding is a phenomenal pandemic pastime for people. All I need do is to watch them and my spirits are lifted. A cedar waxwing enjoyed a hawthorn apple in the yard. I enjoyed watching a cedar waxwing enjoying a haw in the yard. In the same hawthorn tree was a northern flicker, which after consuming some of the berries, appeared to be contemplating the migration ahead. Being your own GPS has to be stressful.
White-throated sparrows kicked back. They forage in the leaves on the ground, using both feet at once to scratch backward, then pounce forward on seeds or insects they’ve uncovered. The fox sparrows in the yard also use that distinctive double-scratch ground moves. With a forward and backward hop, their feet move aside leaf litter in their search for insects and seeds for dinner. An eastern phoebe was in my yard on Oct. 25, looking up in 27° weather for flying insects in the falling snow.
The starlings moved in like Cousin Eddie’s family in the National Lampoon’s Vacation film series. They were numerous, loud and argumentative creatures with prodigious appetites. Even the house sparrows scattered at the invasion.
The house sparrow isn’t a true sparrow. It’s a weaver finch native to Eurasia and northern Africa that has succeeded in urban and farming areas worldwide -- including North America, where birds shipped from England were released in New York in 1851. People built nest boxes for them. The bird known as the English sparrow was brought here to combat cankerworms. By 1900 the sparrows had spread to the Rocky Mountains. By 1910, they were established in California. They’re found on every continent except Antarctica.
My father once shared a hospital room with a Sparrow. No, not a house sparrow. It was a man named Sparrow. A Batt and a Sparrow in hospital beds. My father was uncomplaining, but the Sparrow chirped a lot. Just as house sparrows do.
Q&A
“I heard you mention whiffling Canada geese on your radio show. What does that mean?” Whiffling is a term used to describe the behavior whereby a bird rapidly descends with a zig-zagging, side slipping motion. It’s as if they’re spilling air from their wings. A goose occasionally flies briefly upside down with its head in a normal position. The aerodynamics giving lift during flying are extinguished and the goose plummets toward the ground before returning to a normal flying orientation. This erratic motion resembling a falling leaf is used to avoid a long, slow descent.
“Should I rake the leaves or leave the leaves?” If you leave them on the lawn they give shelter for beneficial insects and the nutrients in the leaves break down and fertilize the lawn. It’s a good idea to use a mower or mulcher to shred them so they break down faster and don’t smother the grass. You should clean up the leaves in areas close to open water and areas near streets and storm drains. If you don’t, it could lead to water quality issues in lakes, rivers and streams because of an exacerbation of algae blooms in the spring. Some of our deciduous trees keep their leaves for much or all of winter — ironwood, buckthorn and some oaks.
“Do crows stash food?” Crows will bury food in a yard and cover it with leaves or grass. They cache food in trees, rain gutters, niches, nooks and crannies. They retrieve the stored food when it’s needed. The hidden food is an insurance policy against lean times and offers convenience foods without the brick and mortar store.
Meeting adjourned
Your true calling might be in calling someone and saying kind things.
