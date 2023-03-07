The DFL Rural Caucus is hosting a State Legislative Action meeting on Saturday, March 18th, 10:30 am at the Chatfield Center for the Arts, 405 Main St. S, Chatfield, to discuss key legislation of importance to family farmers and rural communities. Information on how citizens can participate at hearings and contact their legislature will be provided.
“This is a unique opportunity for our communities to come together and have their voices heard on important rural and agricultural issues that affect our daily lives.” said Dan Wilson, local farmer and organizer.
Speakers include Chair of the Senate Ag Committee, Sen. Aric Putnam (D-St. Cloud) and House Ag Committee Vice-Chair Rep. Kristi Pursell (D-Northfield) and Rep. Gene Pelowski (D-Winona). The meeting will discuss the legislative priorities of the Minnesota House and Senate around agriculture policy. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and express concerns on rural issues.
Co-sponsored by the Fillmore County DFL, Winona County DFL, Houston County DFL, this meeting is part of a series of DFL Rural Caucus State Legislative Action meetings being held throughout rural Minnesota.
The DFL Rural Caucus stands up for DFL values in rural communities – comprehensive health care for working families, world class K-12/pre-K public education, support for family farmers and beginning farmers, vital main street businesses and border to border broadband. The group advances these values through voter engagement, outreach and education. Visit www.dflruralcaucus.org.
