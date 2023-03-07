The DFL Rural Caucus is hosting a State Legislative Action meeting on Saturday, March 18th, 10:30 am at the Chatfield Center for the Arts, 405 Main St. S, Chatfield, to discuss key legislation of importance to family farmers and rural communities. Information on how citizens can participate at hearings and contact their legislature will be provided.

“This is a unique opportunity for our communities to come together and have their voices heard on important rural and agricultural issues that affect our daily lives.” said Dan Wilson, local farmer and organizer.

