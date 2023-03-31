2023 AcenTek Logo

AcenTek announced improved speeds on their Extreme Velocity Internet (fiber) package. The announcement came with the added perk of unchanged pricing of the package. Residential customers who have Extreme Velocity will get 500Mbps download with 500Mbps upload, an improvement from the 200Mbps they had been receiving. This change is a result of the company’s desire to stay ahead of the online demand in the customer’s home, while staying budget friendly.

Customers with Extreme Velocity Fiber Internet will continue to pay $49.95/month. This upgrade, set to take place April 1, will positively impact customers in Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan. AcenTek also announced the roll out of an additional fiber internet package, Optimum Velocity. Optimum Velocity Fiber Internet will provide customers 750Mbps download speed, with 750Mbps upload for $64.95/month. The additional package was created to give customers a variety of internet options when it comes to both speeds and price.

