Winona State University announces the Graduation List for Spring Semester 2022.
Kaylee Cavanaugh, Caledonia, Master of Social Work
Ashley Floyd, Eitzen, Bachelor of Social Work
Abigail Jumbeck, Hokah, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Wilfred Schmitz, Caledonia, Bachelor of Science, Composite Engineering
Mason Staggemeyer, Caledonia, Bachelor of Science-Teaching, Elementary Education/K-6, Magna Cum Laude
Blaine Storlie, Spring Grove, Graduate Certificate, Academic and Behavioral Strategist
Winona State University announces the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2022. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Caledonia: Andrew Goergen, Gabrielle Hoscheit, Ethan Jacobson, Owen King, Lydia Lange, Hailey Loken, Matthew Pearson, Wilfred Schmitz, Kyley Shefelbine, Eliza Welscher, Colten Welsh and Madison Winjum.
Eitzen: Kiley Meyer
Houston: Ava Schroeder, Kate Thompson
Hokah: Riley Von Arx
Spring Grove: Alyssa Johnson, Aimee Murphy, Kailee Olerud
South Dakota
State University
A total of 514 full-time and 191 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2022 spring semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison, S.D. The following full-time students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list:
