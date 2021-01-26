Saint Mary’s University

The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Caledonia, Minn. 

Kaydi Breeser, daughter of Anthony and Beth Breeser

Kaitlin Conniff, daughter of Shannon Conniff

Spring Grove, Minn. 

Kaitlyn Gross, daughter of Robert and Amy Gross

Savannah Slafter, daughter of Steven and Jennifer Slafter

The dean’s list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Dakota State University

A total of 572 full-time and 173 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2020 fall semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison, S.D. including Elliott DuCharme, Caledonia. 

Gustavus Adolphus 

College

The Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.

Caledonia, MN 

Tessa Pieper

Spring Grove, MN 

 Claire Bratland

Dakota County Technical 

College

Noah Jennings, Caledonia. The  DCTC President’s Deans List requires a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Iowa State University

Iowa State University announces fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work

Caledonia, MN 

Abby Kallista Ashbacher, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

New Albin, IA 

Sydney Kay Strong, 4, Psychology

Spring Grove, MN 

Elena Grace Myrah, 1, Psychology

University of Wisconsin

-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Hokah, MN 

Calob Limberg, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Houston, MN 

Stephen Gilles, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

