Saint Mary’s University
The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Caledonia, Minn.
Kaydi Breeser, daughter of Anthony and Beth Breeser
Kaitlin Conniff, daughter of Shannon Conniff
Spring Grove, Minn.
Kaitlyn Gross, daughter of Robert and Amy Gross
Savannah Slafter, daughter of Steven and Jennifer Slafter
The dean’s list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Dakota State University
A total of 572 full-time and 173 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2020 fall semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison, S.D. including Elliott DuCharme, Caledonia.
Gustavus Adolphus
College
The Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.
Caledonia, MN
Tessa Pieper
Spring Grove, MN
Claire Bratland
Dakota County Technical
College
Noah Jennings, Caledonia. The DCTC President’s Deans List requires a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University announces fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work
Caledonia, MN
Abby Kallista Ashbacher, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
New Albin, IA
Sydney Kay Strong, 4, Psychology
Spring Grove, MN
Elena Grace Myrah, 1, Psychology
University of Wisconsin
-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Hokah, MN
Calob Limberg, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Houston, MN
Stephen Gilles, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
