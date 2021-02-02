University of Minnesota-

Duluth

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Caledonia, MN 

Moriah C Babinski, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Theatre B F A

Western Technical College

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Fall 2020 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry 6 or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.

Megan Clay of Houston

Carly Cleveland of Caledonia

Teresa Colsch of Caledonia

Kaylee Darling of New Albin

Addison Deschler of Spring Grove

Marie Doering of Caledonia

Joseph Doucet of Caledonia

Dylan Felten of Caledonia

Mariah Fogt of New Albin

Harlee Gavin of Spring Grove

Riley Gavin of Caledonia

Neve Goetzinger of New Albin

Adam Hoscheit of Caledonia

Alexa Johnson of Houston

Jessica Johnson of Houston

Derek Koel of Brownsville

Abigail Kreutzman of Houston

Christian Lisota of Houston

Andrew Marschall of Caledonia

Kristy McCabe of Caledonia

Sydney Mccabe of Caledonia

Ronald McNell of Hokah

Rebecca Meyer of Caledonia

Johnathon Mooney of New Albin

Matthew Moyer of Caledonia

Cassie Rauk of Caledonia

Dylan Schultz of Hokah

Dawn Schuttemeier of Caledonia

Brandon Von Arx of Hokah

Matteson Weymiller of New Albin

Ryan Whalen of New Albin

Tiffany Williamson of Hokah

Rachel Wunnecka of Brownsville

University of Wisconsin-

River Falls

Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls

Caledonia, MN 

Thomas Jergenson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Senior Merit

Hokah, MN 

Maria Ideker, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Senior Merit

