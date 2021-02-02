University of Minnesota-
Duluth
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Caledonia, MN
Moriah C Babinski, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Theatre B F A
Western Technical College
The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Fall 2020 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry 6 or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
Megan Clay of Houston
Carly Cleveland of Caledonia
Teresa Colsch of Caledonia
Kaylee Darling of New Albin
Addison Deschler of Spring Grove
Marie Doering of Caledonia
Joseph Doucet of Caledonia
Dylan Felten of Caledonia
Mariah Fogt of New Albin
Harlee Gavin of Spring Grove
Riley Gavin of Caledonia
Neve Goetzinger of New Albin
Adam Hoscheit of Caledonia
Alexa Johnson of Houston
Jessica Johnson of Houston
Derek Koel of Brownsville
Abigail Kreutzman of Houston
Christian Lisota of Houston
Andrew Marschall of Caledonia
Kristy McCabe of Caledonia
Sydney Mccabe of Caledonia
Ronald McNell of Hokah
Rebecca Meyer of Caledonia
Johnathon Mooney of New Albin
Matthew Moyer of Caledonia
Cassie Rauk of Caledonia
Dylan Schultz of Hokah
Dawn Schuttemeier of Caledonia
Brandon Von Arx of Hokah
Matteson Weymiller of New Albin
Ryan Whalen of New Albin
Tiffany Williamson of Hokah
Rachel Wunnecka of Brownsville
University of Wisconsin-
River Falls
Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls
Caledonia, MN
Thomas Jergenson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Senior Merit
Hokah, MN
Maria Ideker, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Senior Merit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.