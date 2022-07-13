Outdoor summer theatre is always a special treat, as decades of patrons of Spring Grove’s Ye Olde Opera House (YOOH) can attest.
But this year’s summer musical production of “Curtains” strives to double the fun, delivering a play within a play as the audience is brought backstage to witness not only the inner-workings of a theater company, but the mounting tension of an on-set murder investigation.
Throughout the show, the audience is treated to kitschy numbers from the old-time wild west production the cast is rehearsing—amid the personnel’s more personal dramas and comitragic crime scenes.
Audiences also watch the intermingling of investigation and artistic expression as the musical theater-loving police lieutenant-in-charge assumes directorial duties while flirting with romance and still trying to solve the case.
There’s a lot going on in this show. And it’s a true testament to the adage quoted by the score itself that “the show must go on.” The script for Curtains was begun by Peter Stone who died before completing it. The unfinished book was taken up by Rupert Holmes, and the legendary songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb composed the score.
However, Ebb also passed away before the work was complete. Audiences will note the haunting musical tribute “I Miss the Music,” which embraces the on- and off-stage double-meaning that often accompanies great art as influenced by lived experience.
That YOOH should choose to perform this homage to the theater and the lives of “Show People” this summer speaks to the vibrancy and resilience of the YOOH Board and mission to generate, promote, and support interest in the arts. “Curtains,” its 43rd summer musical, has provided a creative outlet for a large cast and crew and is sure to be a double delight for audiences, keeping them on their toes through the final curtain call.
