The Warrior girls basketball team capped off an amazing state tournament run as the 2019 Class AA runner-ups following a 72-63 loss to Minnehaha Academy. The back and forth game came down to the final minute of play and the Warriors represented their community and school with good character and sportsmanship. Pictured left to right in the photo above:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.