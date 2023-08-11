2023 parade of tractors - in a row

Antique tractors could be seen parked in rows behind The Historic Caledonia Inn, August 7-9, 2023.
2023 parade of tractors - a singular tractor

The company of tractors staying for two days at the Historic Caledonia Inn and Betsy's Bed and Breakfast.
2023 parade of tractors - antiques

A parade of tractors hit the Houston County roads last Monday and stayed in town for two days.
  

