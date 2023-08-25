2023 grain bin dedication - ribbon cutting

Janell Pohlman, Elden’s widow, cuts the ribbon.
2023 grain bin dedication - group photo

Meet the Elden Pohlman family.
2023 grain bin dedication - sign

Attached to the grain bin sits a plaque in honor of Elden.
2023 grain bin dedication - grandkids

The Pohlman grandkids enjoyed playing in the shelled corn.
  
