By Karen Larson
The ARC Minnesota
What is a DSP? Direct Support Professional. Some other titles you may be more familiar with are…Nurse, Job Coach, Family Care Provider, Personal Assistant, Personal Care Assistant, and Habilitation Specialist.
DSPs assist people with daily living and work activity. Depending on an individual’s needs, some of the duties that DSPs might do are chef, housekeeper, secretary, beautician, laundry worker, banker, chauffeur, personal shopper, first aid administrator, medication administrator, physical therapist, occupational therapist, music therapist, art therapist, dietitian, and job coach.
Marly Gehrking has been working as a DSP for 8 years and has loved every minute of it. Marly works for 12 folks with disabilities as a DSP. Some of her duties include: giving leg massages, personal daily cares, cleaning, meal prep, cooking, washing dishes, errands, pick up and drop of mail, grocery shopping, bedtime routines and transfers.
Marly tells us that she loves her job because she likes caring for people and she can’t imagine doing any other kind of work. She also tells us that she likes the flexibility of the job: changing hours or days as needed by the folks she works for.
Marly says that she loves the gratitude she gets from the folks that she works for. When she goes home at the end of the day, she knows that she has made a difference in people’s lives. Marly tells us that without her assistance the folks she works for would be in a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Marly has told us repeatedly that she loves every minute of her job and would not change a thing.
However, there are a couple of things that she wants everyone to know. Because of the DSP shortage and the high need of DSPs, Marly works 65-73 hours a week.
She tells us that she does not like working 65 hours a week but she knows the folks she works for need her assistance. Marly tells us the one thing that could help the DSP crisis is an increase of pay for DSPs.
We are in a DSP crisis. The University of Minnesota Institute on Community Integration Impact magazine states; “…the reality is that significant challenges remain in finding, keeping and training DSPs who support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Often labeled a “crisis” this label has plagued this industry since the start of community services. A 30 year crisis is not a crisis; it is a systematic and pervasive failure in the long-term services and supports system in the United States that has created a public health “crisis”.
Impact Magazine also reported one of the contributing factors to DSP shortage is high turnover. The Minnesota state average turnover rate for DSPs in 2018 was 46%. One cause is low wages. The national average wage for DSPs is $11.76 hour (NCL, 2018).
How do we fight the shortage? Please spread the word: Direct Support Professionals are VALUABLE, PROFESSIONAL, HARDWORKING, CARING individuals and LOVE THEIR JOBS. Direct Support Professionals deserve recognition for the career path that they have chosen to support persons with disabilities to reach their personal goals. Direct Support Professionals are critical care professionals who deserve a living wage to provide safe, person-centered, and quality care to the people they serve.
