By Karen Larson
The ARC Minnesota
What is a DSP? Direct Support Professional. Some other titles you may be more familiar with are…Nurse, Job Coach, Family Care Provider, Personal Assistant, Personal Care Assistant, and Habilitation Specialist.
DSPs assist people with daily living and work activity. Depending on an individual’s needs, some of the duties that DSPs might do are chef, housekeeper, secretary, beautician, laundry worker, banker, chauffeur, personal shopper, first aid administrator, medication administrator, physical therapist, occupational therapist, music therapist, teacher, art therapist, dietitian, and job coach.
Chelsea Becker has been working as a DSP for 10 years and has loved every minute of it. Chelsea told us that she was accepted quickly into the field. She knew she was making a difference, plus it brought purpose back into her life.
Chelsea chose to be a DSP because it brought happiness to her life. She told us that she chose to be a DSP because she sees people for people, not for disability or race or anything other than people.
Chelsea tell us that she has a very busy day as she works in 2 different homes and on multiple apartments between those two homes. Chelsea starts her day off by assisting the folks she works for with showers. It gives them a bit of personal time with her.
She enjoys knowing that she gives them the best care she can and she can start their day not only by being positive herself, but by also making them feel that way.
Chelsea knows that a shower for her makes a huge difference in how she feels about herself and can only imagine it does the same for the people she works for.
After breakfast, Chelsea spends her time making beds or doing light cleaning around the house. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, she was able to support people in attending a lot of fun events such as local high school football games or even NFL games! Other activities she supported people in was being able to shop at Walmart or going out for dinner.
Chelsea greatly misses doing these activities with the folks she works for and looks forward to doing them again soon. In addition, Chelsea also has the responsibility of passing medications and charting on all shifts, like a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Chelsea’s favorite part of the job is simply the relationships she has made with the folks she works for and her fellow co-workers.
Chelsea tells us repeated that she loves her job but there are few things that she wants you to know. Being a DSP is great, but like all careers it has its downfalls too. DSPs struggle with being short staffed and not getting paid what they should.
Due to the DSP shortage, DSP’s are expected to work long shifts and many hours of overtime just to provide support for people. DSP’s go above and beyond and often struggle with finding a work/life balance while working 60-70 hours per week, because they care about the people they support.
DSP’s also are often conflicted about calling in to work when they are not feeling well, because they know that someone else will be asked to pick up the shift, and this often feels unfair. No company is perfect, no career is perfect but at the end of the day, I feel that WE are all human and that’s what matters.
We are in a DSP crisis. The University of Minnesota Institute on Community Integration Impact magazine states; “…the reality is that significant challenges remain in finding, keeping and training DSPs who support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Often labeled a “crisis” this label has plagued this industry since the start of community services. A 30 year crisis is not a crisis; it is a systematic and pervasive failure in the long-term services and supports system in the United States that has created a public health “crisis”.
Impact magazine also reported one of the contributing factors to DSP shortage is high turnover. The Minnesota state average turnover rate for DSPs in 2018 was 46%. One cause is low wages. The national average wage for DSPs is $11.76 hour (NCL, 2018).
How do we fight the shortage? Please spread the word: Direct Support Professionals are VALUABLE, PROFESSIONAL, HARDWORKING, CARING individuals and LOVE THEIR JOBS.
Direct Support Professionals deserve recognition for the career path that they have chosen to support persons with disabilities to reach their personal goals.
Direct Support Professionals are critical care professionals who deserve a living wage to provide safe, person-centered, and quality care to the people they serve.
