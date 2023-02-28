The Upper Iowa University (UIU) community stepped up once again during its 24-hour Giving Day challenge, held February 9, 2023.
More than 300 donors including alumni, employees, students and friends of the University generated $131,823 for four important University priorities. Supporters were able to contribute to the UIU Fund, the Student Philanthropy Council, the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund and the Peacock Athletic Fund.
Commemorating UIU's 50th anniversary of adult learning, the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund was a unique addition to the annual event - and one that gained a special gift.
"We are extremely appreciative to have received a $50,000 challenge gift supporting the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, made possible by the late Robert H. Rewoldt," said Andrew Wenthe, UIU vice president of external affairs. "Robert attended UIU from 1948-1951, served in the U.S. Navy for four years, and enjoyed a successful career in the automobile and real estate businesses. We are grateful for the Rewoldt family in helping to grow this important fund."
Throughout the year UIU will be spotlighting adult learner stories and sharing history tidbits of how UIU has evolved over the last fifty years serving its adult learners and helping them achieve their educational goals.
To learn more about Giving Day or view a complete list of donors, visit uiu.edu/GivingDay. Information about the 2024 event will be announced as the event draws near.
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
