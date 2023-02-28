The Upper Iowa University (UIU) community stepped up once again during its 24-hour Giving Day challenge, held February 9, 2023.

More than 300 donors including alumni, employees, students and friends of the University generated $131,823 for four important University priorities. Supporters were able to contribute to the UIU Fund, the Student Philanthropy Council, the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund and the Peacock Athletic Fund.

Load comments