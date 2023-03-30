The 4-H program is the largest youth organization in the world. There are about 6 million total youth participating in the 4-H program. You will find 4-H’ers in almost every county of almost every state in the US and a few countries around the world. Youth work on projects throughout the year, which build skills that last a lifetime!
4-H Builds Knowledge. Outside of the county and state fairs, some of the most popular events in 4-H include Project Bowl (quiz bowl), competitions and Project Days! In Houston County we have 2 horse projects bowl teams and 2 dairy project bowl teams. These teams meet throughout the year to practice their trivia knowledge and then compete in February and March at project bowl events. Project days are days during the year full of hands-on project workshops for youth. Some of the most popular workshops include woodworking, crafts, gardening, foods and photography. This year we saw over 60 youth at the Houston County Project Day and almost 100 youth at the Regional Project Day this year!
4-H Builds Confidence. Our 4-H youth learn about confidence right away when they bring their first project to the fair, talk to a judge for the first time, and are given their first ribbon. It’s an unknown situation, but they experience it, they learn about how it works and they are more comfortable the next time they enter into a similar situation. The 4-H program provides opportunities for youth to try many new experiences. When youth try different projects, participate in 4-H camp or participate in a project bowl contest, they gain confidence. They learn more about what they are capable of. Even if they don’t win a ribbon, they still gain experience and satisfaction in completing a task or competition.
4-H Builds Responsibility. One of the largest interests in Houston County 4-H is animal projects. Our youth raise everything from rabbits to horses (and everything in between). Through the process, youth learn about the hard work and dedication that’s needed to feed and water the animal, provide proper bedding, make sure it gets its shot and ensure it lives in a safe environment. Our youth do it well, but youth learn about responsibility in other ways as well. They learn how to prepare for a demonstration at their club, about getting to meetings on time and how to be a mentor to younger 4-H youth.
4-H Builds Leadership. Youth in 4-H have many opportunities to be leaders. They can start by sharing ideas in their clubs and voting on those ideas. They can take on the role of a club officer and learn how to lead a meeting, be in charge of taking notes or keeping the checkbook balanced. They can be the voice on a committee and share their thoughts about how an activity should be planned. They can be a camp counselor, a Federation Officer or a Jr. Project Leader. They can help younger youth to learn more about a project and they can help adults lead fair activities. They can attend leadership workshops and they can be on State 4-H Committees. They can learn about politics and visit St. Paul or Washington D.C. When 4-H youth put their mind to it, they can do ANYTHING!
4-H Builds Friendships. It’s often said that 4-H is like a family and it’s true. Our 4-H youth connect with other youth – and adults – in so many ways! They connect with families in their club. They connect with youth who take the same projects at the fair. They connect with people at county events (Day Camps, project day, project bowl practices, judging teams, tours, workshops. etc). They connect with people at regional, state and National 4-H events (4-H Camps, Project Days, Leadership Conferences, National Trips, etc.). 4-H members also connect with people in their community through yard clean-ups, nursing home visits and community garden projects. The 4-H program has always had a magical way of building strong friendships that last a lifetime.
The 4-H program in Houston County continues to grow and evolve. Right now we have 17 fantastic clubs with about 375 youth members. We are looking to start a second club in La Crescent in the upcoming months. Come and join the fun!
4-H is open to youth in grades Kindergarten through one year past high school. If you have youth interested in joining 4-H or if you are an adult interested in volunteering, please contact us at 507-725-5807 or email umnext-houston@umn.edu!
