The 4-H program is the largest youth organization in the world. There are about 6 million total youth participating in the 4-H program. You will find 4-H’ers in almost every county of almost every state in the US and a few countries around the world. Youth work on projects throughout the year, which build skills that last a lifetime!

4-H Builds Knowledge. Outside of the county and state fairs, some of the most popular events in 4-H include Project Bowl (quiz bowl), competitions and Project Days! In Houston County we have 2 horse projects bowl teams and 2 dairy project bowl teams. These teams meet throughout the year to practice their trivia knowledge and then compete in February and March at project bowl events. Project days are days during the year full of hands-on project workshops for youth. Some of the most popular workshops include woodworking, crafts, gardening, foods and photography. This year we saw over 60 youth at the Houston County Project Day and almost 100 youth at the Regional Project Day this year!

