WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
1:15PM - Barnetoget (Children's Parade) MORE INFO HERE!
4PM - 7PM - MUSIC IN THE PARK Food served by the Syttende Mai Committee
5:15PM - Celebration of Immigrants - Giants of the Earth Heritage Center MORE INFO HERE!
7PM - QUEEN CORONATION & HONOREE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - City Park Gazebo
THURSDAY, MAY 18
5PM - Spring Grove 6th Grade Academy Reception - Giants of the Earth Heritage Center
FRIDAY, MAY 19
ALL DAY - City Wide Garage Sales
ALL DAY - Norwegian Ridge Birding & Nature Trail
10AM - 2PM - Merchants Bank Community Appreciation Lunch
10AM - 5PM - Giants of the Earth Heritage Center
10AM - 10PM - Legion Brat Stand
12PM - 5PM - PIECE MAKERS QUILT GUILD QUILT SHOW - 504 E Main Street (Former Vet Clinic), Free Admission
7PM - 10PM - TEEN DANCE - Fest Building
SATURDAY, MAY 20
ALL DAY - City Wide Garage Sales
ALL DAY - Norwegian Ridge Birding & Nature Trail
7:30 - 10:30AM - DAD'S WAFFLE BREAKFAST- Fest Building - $10, age 5 & under free - Spring Grove Lions Club
9AM - RUNNING WITH MY GNOMIES - MORE INFO HERE!
9AM - 11AM Norwegian Food Demos and Tasting - Hosted by Valheim Lodge Sons of Norway - Giants of the Earth Heritage Center MORE INFO HERE!
9:30AM - 10:30AM Spring Grove School Tours - Enter through Door 1
10AM - 11:30 - KOHLROSING Demonstration by Darlene Fossum Martin - Bluff Country Artists Gallery
10AM - 4PM - LEFSE SALE (until sold out) - Bluff Country Artists Gallery
10AM - 5PM - PIECE MAKERS QUILT GUILD QUILT SHOW - 504 E Main Street (Former Vet Clinic), Free Admission
10AM - KIDS PEDAL PULL - Fest Building - Registration at 10AM, Pulling starts at 10:30AM
10AM - 4PM - PARK ACTIVITIES
10AM - 5PM - Giants of the Earth Heritage Center
10AM - 10PM - Legion Brat Stand (closed during the parade)
10:30AM - NORDIC DANCERS - Viking Memorial Park - Watch for them in the Grand Parade
11AM - 2PM - PORK BURGERS by THE ATHLETIC BOOSTERS - In front of Corner Store
12PM - THE GRAND PARADE
1PM - 4PM Mike McAbee - City Park Gazebo
1PM - Corn Pile - *Following the parade - SPONSORED BY MERCHANTS BANK
1PM - 4PM - Kaptain Kirby Train - Trinity Church Yard
1PM - SOAP BOX RACES - South Division Ave. Cost is $3.00 per run and helmets are provided. All ages welcome!
1PM - CORN HOLE (after parade) - Maple Drive - Check in at 1:00pm - Bags Fly at 1:30 pm - $20 per person/$40 per team
2PM - Local author JOANNE GRIFFIN reading from and signing her new book - Bluff Country Artists Gallery
3PM - 5PM - Passport to Norway: Taste of Norway - Giants of the Earth Heritage Center (Purchase by May 12 MORE INFO HERE!)
4PM - 7PM Fat Pat’s Brewery Wood Fired Pizza and Craft Beer - 500 East Main Street
SUNDAY, MAY 21
ALL DAY - Norwegian Ridge Birding & Nature Trail
10AM - 2PM - PIECE MAKERS QUILT GUILD QUILT SHOW - 504 E Main Street (Former Vet Clinic), Free Admission
10:30AM - Sold Out - MEATBALL DINNER - Trinity Lutheran Church
