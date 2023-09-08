2023 Caledonia charities - donation ballot

The 2023 donation ballots for Caledonia Charities were sent out Thursday, September 7 and include local beneficiaries such as StreetScapes, Community Spirit, Ring & Run, ABC Works and more.
2023 Caledonia Charities - group photo

Pictured, from left to right Jon Lilliquist, member; Mary Lilliquist, member; Steve Buttell, president; Mike Klug, member; Jean Becker, member; Wilma Schoh, member.
  

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

