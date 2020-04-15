The Root River SWCD is just weeks from the end of their annual tree sale. Trees play an important role in conservation.
They serve as windbreaks, assist in providing vegetation on streambanks resulting in decrease run-off into streams and effectively address water quality issues. They provide a significant amount of wildlife habitat and improve aesthetics in our communities.
The SWCD offers an array of conifers, hardwoods, and small trees and shrubs. A majority of the trees that are offered are native to the area.
Our trees are offered at a low cost and are generally sold in bundles of 25. If you are looking for a specific specie or size not listed on our order form please feel free to inquire. Our current order form can be viewed at https://www.co.houston.mn.us/departments/soil-and-water/ Located under “Tree Program”.
Trees will be arriving at the end of April and those that have placed orders are notified of the pick-up date. We will be practicing social distancing and offering curbside pick-up.
It is important that you place your tree order today. Tree quantities are available on a first come, first serve basis only. Feel free to contact us about availability, (507) 724-5261 ext. 3.
It is not too late … NOW is the time to make a difference in conservation.
