Houston County Republican delegates, alternates and guests convened virtually via Zoom on February 3, 2021 in order to hold their annual county convention. The convention was chaired by the current Chairman David Pieper.
In following the county constitution’s regarding the Executive Committee, elections of County Party Chair, Deputy Chair, Secretary and Treasurer and delegate and alternates to the Minnesota GOP State Central Committee were conducted. The results of these elections were:
ChairDavid Pieper
Deputy ChairJoe Sheffers
SecretaryJan Deters
TreasurerJane Schiltz
State Central Delegate: Jan Deters
State Central Alternates: Mary Schroeder and David Pieper
Other business included some rewording of a section of the county constitution in order to further clarify the timing of elections of delegates and alternates to the county, district and state central conventions.
Guest speakers at the convention included: US Representative Jim Hagedorn, State Senator Jeremy Miller, State Representative Greg Davids, State Senator Mark Koran, MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnihan, and GOP 1st Congretional District Secretary Aaron Farris. The convention’s special speaker as well as a delegate was Emeritus State Representative Virgil Johnson.
In the first Executive Committee meeting following the convention, Mary Schroeder and Karyl Diersen were appointed to the Committee as Members at Large. Appointed to the 1st GOP District Central Committee were: Delegates – Mary Schroeder and Jan Deters, Alternates – Karyl Diersen and David Pieper.
The Executive Committee has already begun working on a hearty and positive plan for the Houston County Republican Party.
Prepared and paid for by the Houston County Republican Party, 137 E. Main St, Caledonia, MN 55921. David Pieper, Chairman. Not paid for nor endorced by any candidate or candidate’s committee.
