Eric Morken has joined Merchants Investment Services as a Financial Advisor, according to Larry Bodin, President for Merchants Bank in La Crescent and Onalaska.
“Having Eric as part of our team gives us more ways to serve our customers and provide value as their financial partner,” said Bodin. “It’s important to have someone local that you know and trust, like Eric, to discuss your goals with and find creative investment solutions to get you there.”
Morken specializes in retirement planning and income strategies during retirement. He can also help clients with investment management and advisory accounts, life insurance strategies, long-term care planning and insurance. He is an experienced financial advisor and was most recently as a Financial Advisor with AXA Advisors in Onalaska, WI.
“I take an educational approach to working with clients and I enjoy helping them learn why a particular strategy fits their situation. It’s important to me that clients see our work together as a partnership, both understanding our plan and how it will be implemented.” said Morken.
A southern Minnesota native, Morken attended Spring Grove schools and Central College in Pella, IA. He grew up working and eventually assuming an ownership role in the family business, Spring Grove Bottling Works, prior to selling in 2003.
He currently serves as a Board Member for the La Crescent-Hokah School District. Morken also participated in the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps for six seasons and is now an active member of their Alumni Association. He resides in La Crescent with wife, three children, their cat and Beau the Morky dog.
Morken holds FINRA license Series 6, 7, 63, and 65, in addition to his Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin insurance license certifications for Life, Variable Life, Variable Annuities, Health, AD&D, Disability and Long-Term Care. He will be officed out of the Merchants Bank location at 316 Main Street in La Crescent, but also meet with clients at the Merchants Bank in Onalaska, WI or any other convenient Merchants Bank location.
Merchants Investment Services helps individuals and businesses reach financial goals through financial planning, investment management, 401(k)s, 529 plans, insurance offerings, tax planning and more. Our Financial Advisors provide local investment expertise with access to global resources and meet with clients at locations throughout the Merchants Bank footprint. Learn more at www.merchantsbank.com/investment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.