Cochan Anniversary

Delmar (Jr) and Kathleen Cochran of Duluth, Minnesota will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on February 11.  They were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. Family includes Dan (Teresa), Kelly (D), Colleen, James (D), Maureen (Bart), & Patrick (Crystal), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

