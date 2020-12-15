Birth: Jayden Donald Rask

Jayden Donald Rask was born on November 15, 2020 to Nick and Kasey Rask of Caledonia. Grandparents are Donald Solberg of Hokah, Glenda Solberg of Caledonia, and Dave and Brenda Rask of Caledonia. Great Grandmother is Jackie Rask of Caledonia. Jayden joins older brother Brayden at home.
