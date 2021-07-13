Andrew Beckham Schoh
Buy Now

Kyle & Jessica Schoh are happy to announce the birth of Beckham Andrew. Beckham was born at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on June 24, 2021 at 6:51 p.m. He weighed 7 lb 1 oz & 20” long. He joins 2 big brothers at home: Graham 3 1/2 & Crosby 1 1/2. Proud Grandparents are Dave & Wilma Schoh of Caledonia & Nancy (the late Doug) Zendner of New Prague, Minnesota.

Load comments