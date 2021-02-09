MSC-Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce the President’s List for Fall Semester 2020. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Caledonia, MN
Taylor Beardmore
Jena Dolle
Lyza Hoscheit
Samuel Roble
Hokah, MN
Aaron Lynch
Houston, MN
James Hongerholt
William McManimon
Ryan Nerby
Amanda Rahn
Spring Grove, MN
Aimee Murphy
Charles Petersen
Amber Vix
University of Wisconsin- Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 600 students from its three campuses for the summer and fall of 2020.
Brownsville, MN
Trent Meyer, Civil Engineering, UW-Platteville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.