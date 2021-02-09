MSC-Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce the President’s List for Fall Semester 2020. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Caledonia, MN 

Taylor Beardmore

Jena Dolle

Lyza Hoscheit

Samuel Roble

Hokah, MN 

Aaron Lynch

Houston, MN 

James Hongerholt

William McManimon

Ryan Nerby

Amanda Rahn

Spring Grove, MN 

Aimee Murphy

Charles Petersen

Amber Vix 

University of Wisconsin- Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 600 students from its three campuses for the summer and fall of 2020.

Brownsville, MN 

Trent Meyer, Civil Engineering, UW-Platteville

