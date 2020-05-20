Four Luther College students have each received a $1,000 Karen Julesberg Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. The recipients are Jacey Davis, Ga-Young Kim, Erica Kruse and Rebekah (Lazzeroni) Nteso.
The Karen Julesberg Scholarship benefits Luther College students involved in the TRIO Achievement Program. TRIO provides customized support and comprehensive programming that promotes students’ academic success, personal development and sense of community. The federally-funded program has been sponsored by Luther for nearly 50 years and serves approximately 180 students annually.
Karen Julesberg of Madison, Wisconsin, Luther class of 1960, has sponsored the scholarship since 2012.
“When I was considering the many worthwhile opportunities that support Luther students and programs, it took me some time to select one that not only fit my interests but also touched my heart,” said Julesberg. “Once I learned about TRIO, with its variety of activities designed to support income-eligible and first-generation students, my choice was easy.”
Erica Kruse of Caledonia, Minnesota, is double majoring in art and English. A student assistant for the college English Department, she also serves on the editorial board for the student literary journal, “The Oneota Review,” and is a freelance artist specializing in painting, drawing and calligraphy. On weekends, she helps out on the dairy farm her family has owned and operated for four generations. She will graduate from Luther College in 2022.
Jacey Davis of Pella, Iowa, is majoring in anthropology and social work with a Nordic studies minor. Her leadership roles include working as a resident assistant, wellness ambassador and president of GrandPALS, a mentoring program that pairs Luther students with nursing home residents. She has raised money and awareness as a walk coordinator for the National Eating Disorders Association and participated in the Believing & Achieving program with Decorah Community School District. Davis will graduate next year with the Luther College class of 2021.
Ga-Young Kim of Waukee, Iowa, is a nursing major. Her leadership positions include working as a biology/physiology tutor and a resident assistant and serving as the Student Activities Council Concerts co-chair. In addition to TRIO, she is involved in Habitat for Humanity, Dance Marathon, K-Pop dance group, stage management and the Luther Student Nurses Association. She will earn her nursing degree from Luther College in 2022.
Rebekah (Lazzeroni) Nteso of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is an accounting major with a minor in music. She serves as treasurer for the Luther College Black Student Union and plays in the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. She is also one of three peer leaders in the TRIO Achievement Program. In this role, she mentors first-year students and assists with the Foundations for Learning and Development course available to incoming TRIO participants. She will graduate from Luther College in 2022.
For questions about the TRIO Achievement Program or to learn more visit www.luther.edu/trio or contact Tammy Hove, director, at tammy.hove@luther.edu.
Luther College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduates who explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Our 60+ academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.