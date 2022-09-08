Pictured, from left to right: Jean Becker, Steve Buttell, Kathy Mason, Wilma Schoh, Mike Klug and Kim Conner.
Pictured, from left to right: Mike Klug, Kim Conner, Jean Becker and Steve Buttell.
Members of Caledonia Charities met at Elsie's Restaurant in Caledonia on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to package donation requests that are to be mailed out to various area charities.
The majority of funds raised stay right here, locally helping many organizations. New this year is Streetscapes.
Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
If you don't receive a card in the mail, you can send donations to Caledonia Charities PO Box 42, Caledonia, MN.
Board members for Caledonia Charities currently include:
President Steve Buttell, Tresurer Dave Schoh, Secretary Jean Becker, Wilma Schoh, Kim Connor, Kim Nielson, Mike Klug and Dave Strike.
Caledonia Charities would also like to pay a special thanks to volunteers Kathy Mason and Mary Buttell for helping with the packaging process.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
