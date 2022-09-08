cal charities 2.jpg

Pictured, from left to right: Jean Becker, Steve Buttell, Kathy Mason, Wilma Schoh, Mike Klug and Kim Conner.

Members of Caledonia Charities met at Elsie's Restaurant in Caledonia on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to package donation requests that are to be mailed out to various area charities.

The majority of funds raised stay right here, locally helping many organizations. New this year is Streetscapes.

cal charities 1.jpg

Pictured, from left to right: Mike Klug, Kim Conner, Jean Becker and Steve Buttell.

