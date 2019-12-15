CAER collects winter coats for those who don’t have one

Winter has arrived. Unfortunately, not everyone has winter wear to keep warm and safe during the bitter months ahead.
Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf in Elk River provides people in need with the option to choose winter coats and accessories, as available. However, supplies of winter coats are running low and the nonprofit organization is seeking the community’s assistance.
Donations of new or gently used youth and adult winter coats, mittens, gloves, snow pants, and boots are accepted through the end of March. Items can be dropped off during regular business hours at Door C (back of the building) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday or 6-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
CAER, located near Meadowvale Elementary School at 12621 Elk Lake Road, provides food, referrals and financial assistance for shelter and utilities for individuals and families in need.
For more information visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
