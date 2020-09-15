CAER collects tons of food and backpacks for kids

When schools shifted to distance learning unexpectedly in March, CAER Food Shelf in Elk River immediately started providing extra food through its Kidz Kitz program to families with students suddenly at home during the day.
From March through early September, more than 66,000 pounds of foods was distributed solely through the CAER Kidz Kitz program – with over 2,700 Kidz Kitz distributed. Each kit, designed to feed two children, provided a variety of kid-friendly food items – including milk, produce, meat, and more.
“We knew as soon as we heard the schools were closing that we would need to do something. We plan ahead for Kidz Kitz, so we had enough food in stock for two weeks of Kitz,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “As families were coming in, all in shock over all that was happening, they were beyond relieved to hear that they would be able to get that extra food for their children that were now home!”
Throughout the last 10 years of Kidz Kitz, CAER Kidz Kitz coordinator Joan Prochaska has worked on creating kid-friendly menus for the weekly summer food packages and packed the kits with volunteers. Prochaska stated she’s seen “many changes over the years,” including the distribution of more fresh produce and an increase in the number of families participating in the program. This year, CAER added distributions in Otsego and Zimmerman during the summer months.
“I can’t believe it has been 10 years! Helping kids and their families has been truly rewarding,” Prochaska said.
In conjunction with Kidz Kitz, and the generous donations from community members, more than 200 students received backpacks/school supplies to start the school year strong.
“The first day of school is an important milestone each year for students. Whether they are in the classroom or distance learning, providing school supplies provided an opportunity for students to have a traditional first day – starting with school supplies,” said Wendy Erlien, CAER’s outreach, volunteer, and communications manager. “We are very thankful for all the backpack/school supply donations we received as well as the many face masks made by off-site volunteers.”
As the students transition back to the classroom (at home or in person) this fall, individuals and families in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit CAER during its regular distribution hours – no appointment needed.
“The end of the Kidz Kitz season always seems bittersweet. We love seeing the families coming in and hearing their stories about what they liked last time in their kit,” Kliewer said. “With the many changes to everything lately, CAER is still able to provide food to all families every week thanks to such a generous community.”
CAER’s food distribution hours are currently 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday as well as 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)(3) organization serving the communities of Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman. For more information, call 763-441-1020 or visit www.caerfoodshelf.org.
