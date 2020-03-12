Two projects at Betram Chain of Lakes Regional Park have been approved by Wright County.
Commissioners authorized proceeding with a large construction project at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, located near Monticello.
Bids were recently opened for two related projects at the park. One bid – for several new buildings – was awarded to Bradbury Stamm Construction after a Feb. 5 bid opening. This project consists of building a campground office, a comfort station with public restrooms and showers, and six cabins for campers. The bid came in at about $1.4 million. The second bid – for all infrastructure and site work, including water lines and septic systems – was awarded to Peterson Companies. This bid came in at $1.7 million.
Work is planned to progress through the summer with an estimated completion by the end of November. Parts of the park not affected by the project will remain open.
The project, with a total budget of $3.5 million, will be largely paid for through a $2.3 million grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, with a local match pledged at $850,000.
In other parks-related discussion, commissioners authorized the Parks and Recreation department to apply for a $150,000 DNR grant that would be used to improve playgrounds and trails at Beebe Lake County Park in St. Michael, and entered into an agreement with the DNR for rehabilitating and maintaining the fishing pier located at Mud Lake County Park near Cokato.
