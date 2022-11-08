Benilde-St. Margaret’s is back in the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 1983, after winning the Section 6AAA with back-to-back five-set matches.

Sierre Lumpkin hit
BSM middle hitter Sierre Lumpkin goes above the net for a point in the section final win over Delano.

After opening sections with a 3-0 sweep over Orono on Oct. 26, the No. 2 seeded Red Knights picked up where they left off at Haben Center with a 3-2 win (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7) over No. 3 Holy Angels two nights later on Oct. 28.

Celebration
Benilde-St. Margaret's teammates celebrate a point during their Section 6AAA championship win over Delano at Waconia. The Red Knights won the match 3-2.

