Benilde-St. Margaret’s is back in the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 1983, after winning the Section 6AAA with back-to-back five-set matches.
After opening sections with a 3-0 sweep over Orono on Oct. 26, the No. 2 seeded Red Knights picked up where they left off at Haben Center with a 3-2 win (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7) over No. 3 Holy Angels two nights later on Oct. 28.
BSM’s Lily Eigner, Sierre Lumpkin and Izzy Saffert each hit double-digit kills with Eigner pacing the team with 15 kills. Lumpkin had 13 kills and Saffert added 10 kills as the team hit 0.145 overall.
Setters Ellery Clark and Anna Lervick had 28 and 21 assists, respectively.
Saffert led the team with six aces while the team dropped in 17 serves while serving up errors 10 times.
Senior defensive specialist Michaela Dooley had 30 digs while Clark, Eigner and Saffert added 17, 16 and 12 digs, respectively.
The Red Knights defense blocked 22 shots with eight coming from Lumpkin and seven from Erica Lee. Add in eight serve receptions from Eigner and one from Saffert.
The momentum from an intense semifinal carried over to the section final, played at Waconia High School Nov. 3.
Fourth-seeded Delano won the opening set 27-25 and third set 25-23. BSM won set two 25-19 and set four 20-25 to force a decisive fifth-set to 15 points. BSM won the section title with a 15-10 final set score.
Fourth-seeded Delano came into the match knocking off top-seed New Prague in another five-set semifinal.
Third-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s returned to state for the first time in 39 years to face un-seeded Monticello on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. and finals are set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal matches: Second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville faces Detroit Lakes; No. 1 Marshall faces DeLaSalle and No. 4 Grand Rapids faces No. 5 Mahtomedi.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.