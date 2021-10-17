The city of Braham will be hiring a sixth police officer.
During the Braham City Council meeting Oct. 5, the council approved to fill the position of a sixth police officer position. The council did budget for six officers in its 2022 preliminary budget.
Braham residents expressed concern in regard to adjusting the percentage of the city’s budget designated for the police department during a Sept. 23 special meeting and not filling a vacant police officer position due to a resignation.
City Administrator Angie Grafstrom mentioned adjusting their annual spending on the police department if one of six officers should find employment elsewhere.
“I think council should approve the preliminary budget as written and we will work on adjusting expenses afterward to reduce the police budget,” Grafstrom said. “In speaking with Mayor (Tish) Carlson, we will have a meeting with (Police Chief Eric) Baumgart and Councilor (Ryan) Davis to work on how we can adjust the police budget and bring it back in line so it is not nearly half of our general fund budget.”
With the Braham Police Department currently having five officers due to a resignation, there may not be 24/7 patrol. Police Chief Eric Baumgart discussed what would take place with one less police officer at the special meeting on Sept. 23.
“We’re talking about not replacing a patrol officer, and then you’re asking us to do that work under the day shift. The option I see is you’re not going to have the patrol car that you’re accustomed to seeing on the day shift,” Baumgart said.
