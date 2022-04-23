NEW BRIGHTON — Stillwater’s pursuit of a fourth straight Suburban East Conference championship took an early hit with a 7-6 loss against the Knights on Wednesday, April 20 at Irondale High School.
It was the first conference setback since late in the 2017 season and halted a 26-game SEC winning streak for the Ponies (0-1 SEC, 1-1).
Irondale (1-0, 1-1) finished third in the conference standings a year ago, but the Ponies were entered the season with high expectations that were not dampened after opening the season with a convincing 12-4 nonconference victory over Edina less than a week earlier.
“They played very well,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said of Irondale. “They play an extremely tough, physical type of game and they work extremely hard with tons of effort and have some guys who can play extremely well. Credit to them, but we nowhere played to what we are capable. We got stuck in the trenches with them and weren’t able to climb ourselves out.”
Stillwater played well enough to carry a 6-5 lead into the fourth quarter, but Sam Zupfer scored for the Knights to complete his hat trick and even the score at 6-all with about three minutes remaining. Charlie Shaver then delivered the game-winner with about 55 seconds remaining to stun the Ponies, who were ranked fourth in the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association poll.
“I would say offensively we fell into some bad habits, that would be the No. 1 think,” Flock said. “With Edina and in our scrimmage, we played a simple game and moved the ball well and fast. (On Wednesday) we were too confident in what we had and played a style of offense which is not what we normally do and we had a lot of turnovers. We were running through double and triple teams we didn’t need to do and we weren’t getting to the net very often. We had 38 shots against Edina and 21 against Irondale. We weren’t giving ourselves chances.”
Carter Bies finished with three goals to lead the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Tommy Lindeberg, Aidan Anderson and Sammy Ness. Ben Shockency paced Stillwater with two assists.
One positive for the Ponies came in the circle, where Corbin Van Duyne won 12 of 16 faceoffs. The senior also finished with a team-high nine ground balls.
Vincent Burkhart finished with seven saves in goal for Stillwater, which is schedule to hit the road for conference games at Forest Lake on April 22 and East Ridge on April 27.
“We’ve got to refocus and use this to try and turn it into a positive and a driving force going forward,” Flock said.
Stillwater 3 1 2 0 — 6
Irondale 3 2 0 2 — 7
Goals — St, Carter Bies 3, Tommy Lindeberg, Aidan Anderson and Sammy Ness; Ir, Sam Zupfer 3, Charlie Shaver 2, Sam Oswald and Alex Sabev.
Assists — St, Ben Shockency 2, Lindeberg and Ness; Ir, Sabev and Anthony Petkov.
Saves — St, Vincent Burkhart 7; Ir, Keagan Remore 10.
Stillwater 12, Edina 4
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies opened the season with a 12-4 nonconference victory over eighth-ranked Edina on Friday, April 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
Ben Shockency delivered three goals while Owen Grau, Tommy Lindeberg and Sammy Ness added two goals apiece to lead the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Tomas Anderson, Carter Bies and Will Summary.
“We took care of business,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “It was overall good team play.”
The faceoffs were the only area the Ponies struggled in as Edina won 12 of 18.
Lindeberg led the Ponies with two assists.
Cooper Arens and Vincent Burkhart were both solid in goal for the Stillwater, combining for 18 saves.
Edina 0 0 2 2 — 4
Stillwater 3 3 3 3 — 12
Goals — Ed, Finn Dexheimer 2, Cooper Anderson and Drew Stocco; St, Ben Shockency 3, Owen Grau 2, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Sammy Ness 2, Tomas Anderson, Carter Bies and Will Summary.
Assists — Ed, Anderson and Eli Busse; St, Lindeberg 2, Anderson, Shockency and Ness.
Saves — Ed, Max Rhodes 16; St, Cooper Arens 8 and Vincent Burkhart 10.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
