The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application for a temporary one-to-four day liquor license May 11 for the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce for an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds June 19.
The fairgrounds are in Baytown Township.
The board also approved a temporary liquor license for VFW Post 323 for an event Aug. 4-8 during the Washington County Fair.
Washington County processes all liquor licenses for the townships in the county.
The county Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and the Public Health & Environment Department complete compliance/verification checks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.