The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application for a temporary one-to-four day liquor license May 11 for the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce for an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds June 19.

The fairgrounds are in Baytown Township.

The board also approved a temporary liquor license for VFW Post 323 for an event Aug. 4-8 during the Washington County Fair.

Washington County processes all liquor licenses for the townships in the county.

The county Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and the Public Health & Environment Department complete compliance/verification checks.

