Board reviews, approves several revised budgets

The Elk River Area School Board continued the process of reviewing and approving revised 2019-20 budget funds at a meeting on March 9.
The school board approved 10 revised and updated budget funds, including the food service, community education, building construction, debt service, scholarship, food service donation trust, self-insured property and liability, self-insured dental insurance, self-insured health insurance, OPEB trust, and OPEB debt service funds.
“It’s our opportunity to give you an update as to where we are and where we expect to be by the end of the school year,” Business Services Executive Director Kim Eisenschenk said during the meeting.
Changes to the food service fund, which is all expenditures and revenues relating to providing food services for students, included a price increase of 10 cents from summer 2019, one day fewer meals as the school year is one day shorter than last year, and more meals served to students overall. Revenues for the fund are almost $7.2 million while expenditures are about $7 million, leaving the ending fund balance at almost $1.5 million.
The community service fund, which includes financial activities relating to community service, community education, early childhood family education, school readiness and adult basic education, was updated to reflect current program participation and expected growth as well as contract and salary settlements. Revenues for the fund are more than $8.5 million with expenditures at also more than $8.5 million, leaving the ending fund balance at more than $1.7 million.
The building construction fund includes the first year spending 2019A General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds. The projects include mechanical system updates, parking lots, ventilation projects, roof replacements, flooring projects, and more, according to board documents.
Revenues for the fund are more than $270,400 with bond proceeds of $113 million, while expenditures are about $5 million for building construction and $8.5 million for Long Term Facilities Maintenance, leaving almost $119 million in the ending fund balance.
Other funds approved by the board included:
•The debt service fund, which saw revenues of more than $23 million, bond proceeds of $145,000 and expenditures of about $23 million for an ending fund balance of more than $5.4 million.
•The scholarship trust fund, which saw revenues for more than $213,500 and expenditures for $178,000, leaving the ending fund balance of more than $539,000.
•The food service donation trust fund, which included revenues of almost $50,000 and expenditures at $30,000, leaving the ending fund balance at almost $20,000.
•The self-insured property and liability internal service fund, which had revenues of $493,300 and expenditures of $519,700 for an ending fund balance of more than $157,500.
•The self-insured dental insurance internal service fund, which includes revenues of almost $1.4 million and expenditures of about $1.4 million for an ending fund balance of almost $313,000.
•The self-insured health insurance internal service fund, which had revenues totaling almost $19.7 million and had expenditures of almost $19 million, leaving the ending fund balance at more than $3.3 million.
•The OPEB irrevocable trust fund, including $400,000 in revenues and expenditures of about $1 million, leaving the ending fund balance at about $5.2 million.
•The OPEB debt service fund, which included revenues of more than $268,400, expenditures of more than $265,100 for an ending fund balance of almost $129,500.
At a meeting on Feb. 24, the board approved the revised 2019-20 general fund budget, which had been updated with more accurate enrollment numbers, increased funding from the Legislature and revenue reductions in federal title funding, compensatory revenue and Indian education funding.
The total general fund revenue is about $160 million, while total expenditures are almost $170 million. To bring the general fund into balance, $10.2 million in budget cuts were made in 2019 including reductions and reallocations to capital, technology, curriculum, staffing, staff development, contracted services, back to school meetings, transportation, supplies, and the fund balance.
Funding from the successful referendum vote in November 2019 will be available for the 2020-21 school year, with the focus for those funds being on the classroom, fund balance restoration, and strategic plan priorities, according to board documents.
In other action at the March 9 meeting, the board:
•Awarded a bid for $3.6 million to New Look Contracting for Elk River High School parking lot improvements. The project is expected to be complete by the fall.
•Approved the 2020 ISD 728 legislative platform. The district is asking the Legislature to stabilize education funding, reduce mandates and “enhance local control,” and provide equitable and sustainable special education funding. The board will vote on the platform at the March 9 meeting.
