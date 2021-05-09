The Washington County Board of Commissioners made appointments to county citizen advisory groups April 27.
The appointments are Thomas Dunlap, of May Township, as a business representative on the Workforce Development Board, for a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2023, and Gary Severson, of Oakdale, as the District 2 representative on the Parks and Open Space Commission, for a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.
