The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed members to two

watershed district boards Oct. 6.

The appointments are Michael White, of Scandia, appointed to the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District; Jeffrey Roach, of Marine on St. Croix, appointed to the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District and Stephen Schmaltz, of Forest Lake, appointed to the Comfort Lake - Forest Lake Watershed District.

