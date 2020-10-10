The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed members to two
watershed district boards Oct. 6.
The appointments are Michael White, of Scandia, appointed to the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District; Jeffrey Roach, of Marine on St. Croix, appointed to the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District and Stephen Schmaltz, of Forest Lake, appointed to the Comfort Lake - Forest Lake Watershed District.
