A 39-year-old Bloomington man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun, and wound up arrested as a result.
Police officers were dispatched to Willows on France Apartments, 8848 Goodrich Road, at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 20 after the man called 911. Officers responding to the report administered first aid to his bloody leg and checked the apartment to ensure nobody else was injured. The man’s black handgun was visible; he said he was cleaning when it fired, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, and verification of his identity showed that he had an outstanding warrant and was disqualified from possessing a firearm. A search warrant for the apartment was executed, and officers recovered several bags of marijuana, ranging from approximately 380-500 grams of marijuana per bag. And the gun found in the apartment had been reported stolen from the Merrill, Wisconsin, Police Department in 1994, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and narcotics possession.
Employee assaulted
A 52-year-old loss prevention officer was punched by a shoplifting suspect outside Mall of America’s Nordstrom store.
Police officers were dispatched to Nordstrom at approximately 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The loss prevention officer had been surveilling the man and watched as he concealed a $550 pair of sunglasses and exited the store without paying for them. When the loss prevention officer confronted the man and identified himself as a store employee, the perpetrator attempted to step away, and then punched the employee in the face before running off to a black vehicle, which mall security personnel verified through surveillance video, Utecht explained.
The victim had redness and bruising around one eye, but did not need medical attention, he noted.
More than just DWI
What appeared to be a routine arrest for driving while impaired turned out to be more significant after the driver was arrested.
Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 84th Street and Portland Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19 following a report of an unconscious person behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers responding to the report parked in front and behind the vehicle, which was in the middle of the road on 84th Street, Utecht said.
The driver, as well as a passenger, appeared to be unconscious. When officers knocked on the vehicle’s windows, the occupants woke up. The driver, a 26-year-old Shakopee man, was lethargic and confused.
Although he did not register a blood-alcohol concentration reading when he took a breath test, he failed field sobriety tests, prompting his arrest. A search of the suspect following his arrest turned up a suspected fentanyl pill, and a search warrant was obtained for a urine sample from the suspect, according to Utecht.
Inside his vehicle officers found a straw with traces of a white substance on it. They also found a handgun in a center console and a credit card skimmer wrapped inside a black ski mask. More than 100 debit cards were found in the vehicle and its trunk, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of driving while impaired, identification theft for possession of the credit card skimmer, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The passenger, a 26-year-old Burnsville man, was booked on suspicion of identification theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
