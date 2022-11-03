Bloomington crime map for 11-3-22

A 39-year-old Bloomington man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun, and wound up arrested as a result.

Police officers were dispatched to Willows on France Apartments, 8848 Goodrich Road, at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 20 after the man called 911. Officers responding to the report administered first aid to his bloody leg and checked the apartment to ensure nobody else was injured. The man’s black handgun was visible; he said he was cleaning when it fired, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

